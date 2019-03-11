Dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at an average of 51.6%, while comparatively in 2018 they were at 22.7%. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency.

Cape Town - Early winter rain has fallen across most of the Western Cape including most regions in the drought disaster affected Karoo region.



The Gouritz River catchment area that covers the bulk of the Karoo region has seen an increase in average dam levels for the first time this year. That average level currently stands at 19.3%. This includes dams like the Gamka dam in Beaufort West that currently is 9.4% full. It has been empty for more than two years. The dam’s catchment area got 13mm of rain over the past seven days.





The rainfall is not without its challenges and as at 11h45 this morning the N2 has been closed between Caledon and Riviersonderend due to flooding. There have been several other incidents of localised flooding in some areas across the province and this is expected to continue another day or two. In addition, there is a possibility of hail in some regions including the Karoo.





The average water level for all dams in the Western Cape currently stands at 39.8% (2018: 19.5%) but this would exclude most of the good rainfall that was experienced over the weekend into this week. Dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at an average of 51.6% (2018: 22.7%).





Major Dam statistics:

Theewaterskloof dam – 39.9% full this week (2018: 10.6%. Last week: 40.8%)

Voëlvlei dam – 63.7% full this week (2018: 15.3%. Last week: 65.6%)

Bergriver Dam 72.7% full this week (2018: 47.9%. Last week: 73.7%).

Clanwilliam Dam 30.3%. (2018: 6.9%. Last week: 33.4%)

Anton Bredell, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC in the Western Cape says the early rain is welcome news.





“We hope to see much more rainfall over the coming months for our dams, rivers and groundwater levels to recover from the devastating drought we have been battling over the past four years.”





Bredell has urged municipalities and communities to prepare for the possibility of a very wet winter.





“It is not yet certain how much rain we will get, but certainly being proactive can go a long way to alleviating challenges posed by lots of rain. Municipalities should be clearing out the storm water drains and ensuring that water runoff can happen easily and without blockages that could cause problems. The same advice is relevant to communities. Clear out your gutters, ensure there are areas around your homes that are free from clutter and debris to ensure water can runoff easily.”





The MEC has called on the public to contact the relevant disaster management entities as quickly as possible should an emergency occur.





“The easiest number to remember to call in an emergency is 112. This number can be dialled tollfree from any cellphone.”





