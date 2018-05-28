Cape Town - Some meaningful rain of up to 50mm is expected over the Western Cape as a cold front makes landfall on Monday.

The rain already began falling early on Monday morning, but the South African Weather Service (Saws) has said that there is more to come.

The City of Cape Town said it was already making preparations for localised flooding.

"The South African Weather Services has advised the Disaster Risk Management Centre of the following weather warning," Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said.

"Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected in places over the Cape Metropole, western parts of the Cape Winelands and western parts of the Overberg District Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell

"A well-developed cold front is expected to make landfall during the course of Monday. At this stage, the system is expected to bring 20-30mm over the Cape Metropole, southern Cape Winelands and western Overberg with up to 50mm possible over the mountainous areas throughout Monday into Tuesday morning.

"Heavy downpours are possible during Monday late morning into the afternoon. This could result in localised flooding of informal and formal settlements, particularly in areas where urban drainage is poor leading to traffic congestion and difficult driving conditions.

"Heavy downpours may also lead to flash flooding, therefore low water bridges should be avoided," Powell said.

"City Services are requested to be on standby to deal with these adverse weather conditions," she said.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus