The average dam level in the Western Cape continues to increase very slightly as the province enters the winter months. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency

Cape Town - The average dam level in the Western Cape continues to increase very slightly as the province enters the winter months. The latest average dam levels for the Western Cape is 33.6% , while this time last year it was at 23.8%.

Dams supplying the City of Cape Town now stand at an average of 45.78%, while comparatively in 2018 was sitting at 29.4%.

Anton Bredell, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC in the Western Cape, says the province historically tends to get the bulk of its rainfall in the winter.

“This seems to be on the cards again and we may be in for a wet few months ahead. The South African Weather Service has just today issued an alert for Tuesday stating that heavy rain can be expected over large parts of the province. The Weather Service alert also warns that localised flooding can be expected in some areas including the Cape Metropole.”

Bredell has continued to urge the public to take precautions for the coming months of expected wetter and colder weather.

“However I also want to keep reminding people to continue using water responsibly. We need to carry on saving water to ensure our system, including our dams, recover during the wetter months; and after the prolonged drought that is still affecting some areas of the province.”

Latest Major Dam statistics

Voëlvlei dam – 54.6% full this week (2018: 22%. Last week: 55.5%)

Bergriver Dam 70% full this week (2018: 50%. Last week: 70%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 36.3% full this week (2018: 19%. Last week: 35.5%)

Clanwilliam Dam 10.2%. (2018: 14.2%. Last week: 9.5%)

In case of emergency other relevant numbers to call are: Cape Winelands: Langeberg Municipality: 0860 88 1111

Eden District: 044 805 5071

Central Karoo: 023 414 2603

West Coast: 022 433 8700

Overberg: 028 271 8111

City of Cape Town: 107 landline or 021 480 7700



