Cape Town - The average dam level in the Western Cape currently stands at 35.5% (2018: 16.5%). Dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at an average of 47.8% (2018: 20.4%). Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell says the situation across the largest parts of the province remains stable but the Karoo region remains of concern.

“Following our visit to the region last week, we have noted that the high risk areas include Beaufort-West, Laingsburg and Kannaland. The provincial Department of Local Government will continue to provide these Municipalities with dedicated professional support and technical advisory services for as long as it takes," Bredell said.

"In the past financial year the department has spent R82.5 million towards disaster relief projects across the province. This excludes other support measures provided by other provincial departments including the Department of Agriculture’s support to farmers and farmworkers.”

Bredell has lauded his department’s continued efforts across the province to drive water and fire awareness programs in all communities.

“A fire, flood and drought awareness campaign was conducted in 80 schools in the Central Karoo District area this past year, reaching a total of 35 258 learners. This program continues.”

Major Dam statistics

Voëlvlei dam – 58.6% full this week (2018: 13.7%. Last week: 59.6%)

Bergriver Dam 68.6% full this week (2018: 40.5%. Last week: 69.6%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 37.4% full this week (2018: 10.1%. Last week: 37.9%)

Clanwilliam Dam 16.1%. (2018: 5.1%. Last week: 19.1%)

