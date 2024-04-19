‘Everyone is equal through the vote’ ‒ Judge Albie Sachs

Cape Town - Veteran Judge and former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs urged political parties in the Western Cape to respect the right to vote of all South Africans regardless of their party affiliation, race, background and disability. Sachs was speaking on Thursday in Athlone during the signing of the Electoral Code of Conduct Pledge by various parties and independent candidates who will be contesting the elections on May 29.

As one of the people who drafted the country’s Constitution, Sachs reminded the candidates of the road that he and others travelled to bring freedom and constitutional democracy. “We wanted everybody there. We wanted the right wing there, and we wanted the left wing there. “We didn’t want them to be able to say, ‘This is not our Constitution; this is an ANC constitution or a black man's constitution,” said Sachs.

The pledge, which political parties signed, read: “We, the political parties, accept that the elections require an environment wherein there is free political activity, where all political contestants are able to canvass support without fear or hindrance.” The ANC's provincial spokesperson, Khalid Sayed, said the pledge was important. “It sets out the code of conduct that political parties ought to follow. And we are under no illusion that this is going to be a very hotly contested election. The discourse that we have picked up so far, particularly in this province, shows that it's very contested.

“But we, in signing the pledge, also want to call upon our supporters to adhere to the code of conduct because we feel that the elections need to be conducted in such a manner and political parties need to campaign in such a manner that speaks to the ethos of our democracy.” DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said his party took the pledge seriously. “We will also hold other parties accountable for the same pledge, and because we have noted over the last few by-elections that there were tendencies that actually speak against the spirit of the very same pledge which we all are meant to uphold and were meant to sign here today,” said Simmers.