Everything, including the kitchen sink, found in Zeekoevlei after massive clean up

Cape Town - Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei (FOZR) undertook a massive clean up of Zeekoevlei to clear the unprecedented build up of winter litter. More than 16 truckloads of rubbish was hauled out of the river over the past few weeks.

Story continues below Advertisement

FOZR chairperson Sidney Jacobs said the team even worked on Woman’s Day as the pending rain threatened to wash more litter into the lake. The rubbish included dead dogs and goats TVs, sinks, mattresses, tons of plastic, nappies, foam, cigarette butts and earbuds. “It is obvious that the philosophy of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ exists among some of our residents of Cape Town as they toss the dirt over walls and out of cars,” he said. FOZR vice-chairperson Tom Schwerdtfeger said the City sent 24 men to aid in the clean up and a truck to remove the bags of rubbish.

Jacobs said the lack of maintenance and replacement of the litter fences by the vlei for the past two years caused tons of litter to flow into the lake. This was not removed by the City timeously, hence when draw-down took place (where about 40% of the water is released into the ocean) the litter was exposed. “To combat this, the City will be making sure that they implement their own catchment management plan much more effectively so the litter has minimal chance of getting into our river systems and making its way to the lake. “Solid waste collection points close to our rivers will be serviced more regularly and additional ones placed in convenient areas so people use it,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jacobs said the litter fences were installed during the clean up and were working after a two-year battle with the City sections involved. However, one area of the fences was damaged by machinery deployed to remove built-up silt and additional rubbish. The Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei (FOZR) initiated a R30 000 clean-up project to clear litter that was building up in Zeekoevlei at an unprecedented rate this winter. | FOZR Water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said they were repairing the fence. He said the installation of litter fences on the Big Lotus River mouth should reduce the amount of litter that entered the Zeekoevlei, and the City would deploy EPWP teams upstream to assist with reducing the build-up of litter.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jacobs said: “If these fences are not operating correctly going forward, it will be a complete disaster based on all the blood, sweat and money that FOZR and other NPOs have put into this area of our environment. We are therefore insisting on the implementation of the City’s own catchment management plan.” Urban waste management Mayco member Grant Twigg said: “Residents are requested to please keep in mind that litter that has been dropped on land gets washed into rivers/canals during rainfall. “Preventing litter in our rivers and canals starts with responsible waste disposal on land.”

Story continues below Advertisement