Ex-Americans gang boss Mogamat Madatt killed in an informal settlement

Cape Town - Tears flowed in Mitchell’s Plain on Monday after former Americans gang boss Mogamat Sadeka Madatt was shot and killed at the Kapteinsklip informal settlement. Angry residents living in the settlement in Tafelsig claim that the 55-year-old was assassinated by members of the Fancy Boys gang, as they have embarked on a hostile takeover of the drug turf formerly run by the Ugly Americans gang.

Madatt’s widow, Malikah, 38, said despite spending years living a glamorous gang lifestyle, Madatt had retired to living a quiet life in a one-bedroom shack in recent years. When the Cape Argus visited the informal settlement yesterday, residents could be seen lining up at the couple’s shack, saying they had been left traumatised after watching Madatt fight for his life as his blood spilt on the ground. According to a 37-year-old witness, who asked not to be named, Madatt had accompanied him to Rocklands, where the two men visited an ATM and collected food.

Former Americans gang boss, Kaldimola “Dimes” Madatt “We went over the line and Sadeka didn’t care to be scared because he wasn’t (involved in) anything. “I saw things weren’t right because there were lots of Fancy Boys around and just as we came back to the camp, he went home then came out to light a cigarette. “The four guys came to me and asked who is the person that sells tik and then just shot him for no reason.”

Witnesses claim Madatt fought with the gunman and in the struggle a shot was fired into his hand and chest. They rushed him to Mitchell's Plain Day Hospital but Malikah said he died as they arrived at the facility. Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje said: "Preliminary information reveals that the members were dispatched to the local hospital following reports of the deceased who had succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.