Expect water supply disruptions in Blue Downs and Kuils River this weekend

Cape Town – Residents in the Blue Downs and Kuils River areas have been advised to prepare for possible low water pressure or disruption to their water supply during the weekend shutdown.

The City’s Water and Sanitation Department will be performing a shutdown of the water supply to the Blue Downs and Kuils River areas, in order to connect the 1 500mm Blackheath bulk water main to a newly constructed 100 metre length of pipeline in Belhar Road.

This will result in a water disruption to various suburbs from Friday May 28 at 12am until Monday, 31 May 2021 at 12am.

Residents, particularly in the high-lying areas of Sarepta and Highbury, are most likely to experience low pressure or no access to water services during this time.

The areas of Dennemere, Austinville, Blackheath Industrial, Happy Valley, Summerville, Hagley, Saxenburg, Ou Nooiensfontein, Nuwe Nooiensfontein, Dannarand, Sarepta, Kalkfontein, Highbury, Voelvlei, Mabille Park and Wesbank could be affected by the shutdown.

At the same time, the Belhar Road in Highbury is being widened to improve road safety, reducing motor vehicle accidents and traffic congestion.

To support this vital road upgrade, the water supply infrastructure running parallel to the road has also required realignment.

A 100m pipeline was planned and constructed in anticipation of these roadworks and now that it is complete, work to connect it to the 1500mm Blackheath bulk water main will be done this weekend.

This operation has been moved to an earlier timeslot of 12 instead of 2pm as originally conveyed due to revisions in operational planning.

Water tankers will be provided as follows:

One at Kappertjie Street and surrounds in Sarepta

One at Arendse Street and surrounds in Highbury and

One roaming the high lying areas of Highbury, Stellendale, Dannarand, Vloelvlei and Mabille Park.

Water supplied from these tankers is clean and safe for domestic use, the City said.

Residents in the Blue Downs and Kuils River areas are encouraged to reduce non-essential water consumption this weekend to reduce pressure on the system while work is under way.

Residents are also advised to store water in clean, sealed containers in advance and to ensure that their taps are left in the closed position during this period to prevent any water loss and/or water damage when the supply is restored.

Should the duration of the disruption be longer than anticipated, the City will ensure that this information is immediately relayed to the public.

The City regrets any inconvenience caused; however this upgrade will ensure future stability and continuity of water supply to the area.

Cape Argus