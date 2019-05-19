VICTIM: Ezra Daniels, 7, was murdered in drive-by shooting.

Cape Town - Three of the five people accused of the murder of seven-year-old Ezra Daniels from Parkwood have been acquitted of all charges. There were tears of disappointment and anger in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday as Ezra’s family was informed that only two of the accused would be punished for the murder of the little boy.

Ikeraam Bianchi, Kimberly Solomons and Kelly Daniels were all acquitted by Judge Rosheni Allie after the State failed to prove their involvement.

The young boy was killed when a bullet intended for a gangster struck him in the neck as he was playing with friends in Abdullah Moosa Road in September 2017.

Contravening

The group was charged with murder, as well as two attempted murders, the unlawful possession of ammunition and a firearm, and two counts of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) for their alleged involvement in gang activity.

On Thursday, accused number 2, Marlon Neehuis, made admissions to the court after he entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.

He is the second accused to admit guilt.

Last Friday, Tasliem “Thaliem” Bianchi, 33, the leader of the JFK gang in Parkwood, was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years behind bars for Ezra’s murder after entering into a plea and sentencing deal.

He was also slapped with 10-year term for the contravention of Poca, 10 years for the two attempted murders, three years for the possession of ammunition and seven years for the possession of a firearm. The sentences are running concurrently.

Neehuis’ admissions, read out by his lawyer, Advocate Johnson, stated that he pleads guilty to all charges, and that he was a member of the Junky Funky Kids gang.

His admissions read: “On the day of 3 September, I loaned a white VW Golf. I picked up Thaliem. He got a call from his girlfriend about a party.

“He asked Ikeraam and the girls [Daniels and Solomons] if they’re going to the party.

“I went to fill petrol at the BP garage and got a call from my wife asking for money for the children and to drop it off during the course of the day.”

He says the five accused were all in the Golf when he went to go drop off the money in Abdulla Moosa Road, and that’s when they saw a rival gang member of the Americans.

“I allowed Thaliem space to shoot at Aiden Roman, but he missed Aiden and hit Ezra.”

Ezra’s family wept as they listened from the public gallery.

UPSET: Desiree, Theodore and sister Chané Daniels at court

Neehuis says after the murder he went to Grassy Park SAPS.

“I went to the police station to report the shooting, but they told me to return the next day.

“When I return I was arrested. I was then informed about the attempted murders too.”

The attempted murder charges relate to Roman and another child who was on the scene, but not injured.

State prosecutor, Ronelle Stone, told the court the State is closing its case because she could not link Ikeraam, Daniels or Solomons to the case.

The trio’s faces were expressionless as they were acquitted.

At this, Ezra’s mother Desiree Daniels, stormed out the public gallery. On Monday, Neehuis is expected to take the stand in mitigation of sentencing.

[email protected]

Daily Voice