Fairy tales and maths literacy are the most overdue books at Cape libraries

Cape Town - Library patrons have been urged to return more than 20 000 outstanding items overdue across the City of Cape Town’s libraries – without being fined. This comes as the City’s libraries will celebrate National Book week from September 6-12.

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, said this year’s theme is “The Books of our Lives” which seeks to remind us how books impact our lives. “Books guide and teach, they take us back into history and into the future, and help us understand and make sense of the world around us. National Book Week is an opportunity for patrons to return any outstanding items without the concern of having to pay fines,” he said. He said there are 20 131 items overdue from the City’s 102 service points, which includes three satellite libraries.

“The pandemic and different lockdown levels have meant our libraries were not always open and patrons could not access the facilities freely. I want to encourage patrons to return any items they may have that are overdue. “The value of the outstanding material is a whopping R1 848 739. These are items which can bring information and relaxation to many others, so I urge patrons to visit their nearest library this week,” said Badroodien. The top overdue items are fairy tales and maths literacy study guides for Grade 12.

“I’m glad parents are reading to their children, or the younger patrons are so excited about reading. However, we want many more of our patrons to enjoy these magical fairy tales. “Study materials are in high demand, especially at this time of year, and I want to urge students and learners to return items so as many as possible can access them. Our libraries are for everyone and we have limited resources to replace any lost items,” said Badroodien. The most overdue items and the number outstanding across City libraries are:

South Africa commemorates National Book Week during the first week of September annually. It’s an initiative of the South African Book Development Council in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture. The commemoration coincides with International Literacy Day on September 8. “Every initiative which encourages reading and its value as a fun and pleasurable activity is important. We often extol the benefits of reading and it can easily become a part of your daily life.