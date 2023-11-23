Fake clothes, watches and other apparel worth over R100m confiscated in a joint operation

Cape Town - A third police raid ended with officers confiscating counterfeit goods worth more than R100 million in Bellville on Wednesday. The shopkeepers reportedly fled the scene when they spotted the officers at a shop near the taxi rank.

The operation was conducted by a multi-disciplinary team made up of the police, Customs officials and brand protectors. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “Efforts to clamp down on the illegal trade of counterfeit goods were rewarded when truckloads of fake clothing, watches, perfumes and other apparel were confiscated during an integrated operation in Bellville yesterday morning. “The multimillion rand take-down operation, between members of the SAPS, Customs and Excise and brand protectors from various popular products kicked off at about 11am with a search warrant at a shopping complex close to the Bellville taxi rank where two similar operations have been conducted in the last six months.

“Upon the arrival of the SAPS, shopkeepers abandoned their stores and fled the scene, but this did not prevent the operation from continuing.” Provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile inspects fake shoes. Picture: SAPS Traut added that no one was arrested. “Although arrests are yet to be made, counterfeit goods valued at more than R100 million as well as 30 vehicles which were used to store stock in the parking area were seized.

Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile, who termed the trade of counterfeit goods as economic sabotage of the fiscus of the country, attended the crime scene to inspect the operation and to express his appreciation towards the members of the team who ensured the successful removal of fake products from the streets of the province. “He also issued a warning to building owners and landlords who are well aware of the illegal activities on their premises that they are also in the sights of the SAPS.” He said the investigation is still under way and the value of the confiscated goods could change.