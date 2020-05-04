Fallout rages over closure of Strandfontein temporary homeless shelter

Cape Town - Fallout from the closing of the Strandfontein temporary shelter site for the homeless continues to rage with the City blaming a misinformation campaign against it for the closure. According to the City, a decommissioning process is currently under way and the shelter will no longer be taking in any homeless residents. Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “The Strandfontein temporary shelter was always just a temporary intervention. We have indicated on several occasions that it would be closing. “We are at pains to point out that the phased closure is not because of pressure from any particular grouping. As of today, no more people will be taken in at Strandfontein. “Those who require further assistance will be helped to smaller shelters which are currently being prepared. We envision that the site will be empty by May 20.”

Mayor Dan Plato has also stepped into the saga, facing off with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

In a letter written to commissioner Chris Nissen, Plato said he was “taken aback by the shocking falsehoods contained in a report by some members of the SAHRC advisory committee, released directly to the media.

“This report is now being misconstrued as the official comment of the commission, seemingly with no public correction forthcoming from the SAHRC,” Plato’s letter stated.

He further claims that no official SAHRC report has been received by his office to date.

The closure comes just after the SAHRC made scathing findings on the conditions at the Strandfontein sports complex, where thousands of homeless were being housed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Recommendations included immediate improvements at the site, provision be made to ensure the daily presence of medical personnel to assess occupants in each tent and manage referrals to the on-site health services, and implementation of safety and security measures.

It also recommended a multisectoral task team led by the City be urgently established, including representatives from the street people now at Strandfontein, civil society organisations, the local Strandfontein community and representatives from civil society.

Nissen said: “It’s unfortunate that he (Plato) sent that letter to the public domain and he did not respond to my request for a meeting.

"We are looking at the letter and I have sent it to the legal department but its unfortunate and he claims that he did not receive it.”

Nissen also denied claims that he ran to the media before informing the City of certain findings. "I have never run to the media: what he misses is the fact that I have never called it a concentration camp we needed to get the homeless in a safer place,” he said.

The Strandfontein community brought an urgent application to the high court seeking closure of the temporary shelter, which was heard last week but postponed for mediation.

The Strandfontein Residents and Ratepayers Association said: ”We will also be contacting representatives of the homeless people Ndifuna Ukwazi and briefing them of developments.”

