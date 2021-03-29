False Bay relay swimmers clock a record-breaking swim for a good cause

Cape Town - Braving cold temperatures, seasickness and sharks, four relay swimmers have clocked a record-breaking swim across False Bay. The impressive swim came in at just under 7 hours and 29 minutes, beating the standing record of 8 hours and 46 minutes for the 35km ocean swim. Anthony Pearse, Mark Chamberlin, Brad Gale and Barend Nortje are ecstatic over their record-breaking swim, which was equivalent to swimming the English Channel. According to the group, the team faced strong westerly winds, strong currents, seasickness, and a hammerhead shark sighting just in front of one of the swimmers during the challenging crossing from Miller’s Point to Rooi-Els. Nortje, who has notched three successful English Channel crossings, said: “We formed a unique bond, and attained personal goals, as well as raising money for the Jag Foundation, and showed that commitment, resilience, solid training and preparation. We functioned as a well-prepared unit, and everyone did what was required of them, beyond expectation.”

Chamberlin said: “This was one of the greatest challenges of my life. My fear of sharks was a huge thing to overcome. However, I loved being part of such a strong team of experienced long-distance sea swimmers and to hold my own with them.

“Proper planning allowed us to succeed and become world record-holders, whilst simultaneously raising money for the JAG Foundation and to change lives. For me, the journey ends when I get to see the children’s reaction when we give them their new soccer shoes, rugby boots and clothes, and try to make their lives better.”

Apart from breaking a world record, the four raised R85 000 for the JAG Foundation that uses sport to impart life skills and offers children an alternative life path to gangsterism, drugs and abuse.

Meanwhile, adventure open-water swimmers Ram Barkai and Kieron Palframan have become the first athletes to swim from Seal Island to Strandfontein.

The pair made the 6.4km swim on Thursday afternoon in just over two hours. Both swimmers boast shining pedigrees of adventure swims in South Africa and globally.

Palframan, 47, from Rondebosch, is one of the country’s most decorated distance swimmers, having completed six of the Oceans Seven marathon swim series, which include the English Channel.

Barkai, 60, from Camps Bay, heads the International Ice Swimming Association which is active in 47 countries. He has many record-breaking Antarctic ice swims to his name, as well as numerous Robben Island crossings.

