Families appeal for help to fund burial of Khayelitsha boys, 7

Cape Town - The families of the two 7-year-old-boys whose bodies were found in a dam in Mfuleni on Friday evening are pleading for assistance to help them bury their children. The two young friends, Miyolo Gwinta and Linathi Ntshonga, went missing on October 15. They were last seen on the back of a moving truck that was heading to Bosasa, in Mfuleni, on the same day. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said that Mfuleni police were alerted on Friday evening to items of clothing that were seen floating in the dam. “Police divers were called out to the scene and the search commenced, resulting in the retrieval of two bodies late in the evening. The two families identified the bodies as those of the two 7-year-old boys who were reported missing in Khayelitsha a week ago. Missing seven-year-old boys, Miyolo Gwinita and Linathi Ntshonga. “Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation and trauma counselling has been arranged for the two families,” Potelwa said.

Linathi's father Lungisani Ntshonga said that the family were gutted by the loss of their little boy.

“We are hurt and confused.

"We are trying to be strong but that is not an easy task, especially right now,” he said.

“What’s making it worse is that we don’t even have the means to bury our child. I’m not working at the moment. We just want to bury him properly at home. If there is anyone who can help us, please (do so).”

Community leader Simpiwe Pendu said that the community was deeply shaken by the incident, and was trying its best to comfort and support the two families.

Pendu said: “Since we were alerted to the disappearance of the two boys we had been doing all we could to find them. We have also been supporting the families throughout this ordeal and we will continue to.

“Unfortunately, as we are not funded we cannot financially assist the families. However, that doesn't mean we won’t stand with them and look for ways to assist where we can.”

Cape Argus