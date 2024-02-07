Family believe 21-year-old man stabbed to death in Delft because he was gay

Cape Town - The family of 21-year-old Diego Jacobs who was stabbed to death in Delft, believe he was murdered because he was gay. Jacobs had been returning from a shebeen on Saturday night with two female friends when he was killed in Covid informal settlement.

His aunt, Naomi du Preez, said Jacobs knew the suspect. “When they returned home, Diego walked into the suspect and they almost got into a fight. The two friends said Diego must leave it be and they continued to walk. “The suspect then turned around and stabbed Diego in the neck, swore at him and told him ‘you gay’.

“The knife broke off in his neck. Diego died in his one friend’s arms while the other went to look for help. “The suspect is not a stranger, he and Diego had previous altercations where he threatened Diego ... but Diego didn’t take it seriously because Diego knew a lot of people were not accepting of the LGBTQ+ community.” Du Preez said her nephew was supposed to start a new job on Monday at a call centre.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said Delft police were investigating a murder. “We can confirm that a 20-year-old man has since been arrested on the mentioned charge and is expected to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court once charged,” said Swartbooi. “Delft police responded to a complaint in the early hours of Saturday, February 3.

“Upon their arrival near to the Impolweni informal settlement, they found the body of a 21-year-old male who sustained a stab wound to his neck. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for this attack is still under investigation.” Du Preez said Jacobs’s mother was still reeling from her son’s murder.

“His mom, who is my sister, is not taking his death well because he was her helper at home, she is chronic and receives a disability so his untimely death is also taking a toll on her, she suffers from depression. “His mom lives in a shack with no water and electricity so we are trying to help where we can. “We feel that justice must prevail and that our ‘gay’ sons must not be targeted by those that want to hurt and kill our innocent.