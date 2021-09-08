Family distraught after cop stationed at Parliament killed in Parow

Cape Town - A 41-year-old off-duty police officer stationed at Parliament was shot and killed in Victoria Street, Parow, on Wednesday. Faizel Adams’ death comes just five days after Andile Sirunu, 46, a police officer stationed at Lentegeur police station’s visible policing unit, was allegedly hijacked and shot dead in Eerste River.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the motive had yet to be established, and arrests had yet to be made. He said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by the Hawks. Adams, a father of two from Mitchells Plain, was visiting his cousin in Parow when the incident took place. Adams’s sister Fariedah Dinnie said the family was distraught and was still trying to make sense of the incident.

“I feel so confused. They wouldn't let us in, and we have been waiting for hours to see him. My mother received a call to say that he was shot and that we must come to the location, but when we came to the scene it was already sealed off and we could not see him. “The incident happened at our cousin's house as he would usually go there after his shifts. He was an open and good-hearted person who was always ready to help and go the extra mile,” she said. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz extended his condolences to Faizel Adams’ family and friends. Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said that within the space of 10 days in the month of August, at least six officers had been killed at the hands of criminals, with at least one other having survived an attack.