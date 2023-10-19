Family fuming after Candice’s case is struck off court roll

The family of Candice Robertson, who was allegedly strangled at a guest house in Green Point, have been dealt an emotional blow as the matter was provisionally struck from the court roll this week. The 38-year-old mother died on April 30 last year, and her family were informed several days later of her death.

It is alleged that her boyfriend phoned the owner of the guest house and said that Robertson had committed suicide. Robertson’s sister, Meagan Croats, said she was “highly disappointed” that the matter was struck off the roll. “We are angry and disappointed.

It was a tiring, long and frustrating day for us. We really hoped that the case would continue, and would get a court date where at least there will be some sort of movement, but no, the investigation is incomplete and evidence is still outstanding,” she said. Police said they would comment in due course. Activist and executive director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu, Lucinda Evans, said the lack of movement in Robertson’s murder case was a reflection of society, that had “no regard for the lives of women”.

“This then means women are not protected. The police should be taken to account and they should answer. This case has been a long time coming. The potential murderer is walking free and this is due to poor policing.

“This is just a typical example of the war on women. GBV is the highest form of violation. We can’t be living amongst men who treat women with no respect. The Robertson family should take all those responsible for all these delays because it’s been a while now and they should have at least been somewhere in their investigation,” she said. Action Society spokesperson Kaylynn Palm said they would monitor the matter. “She was murdered 18 months ago.