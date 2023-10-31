Family of 3 appeared in Stellenbosch court for animal cruelty

Cape Town - A family of three appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday after a mother and son confessed to their involvement in the hanging deaths of two dogs in Stellenbosch last week. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the Animal Welfare Society Stellenbosch (AWSS) joined forces to pursue

legal action after residents discovered two dogs hanging in a bush near Bottelary Road en route to Stellenbosch. The dogs were found with wire around their necks. According to the animal welfare organisations, an independent witness account suggested they had seen two men leaving their parked vehicle, crossing the road and entering the bushes with two dogs. The men later returned without the dogs and in response to questions about the dogs’ whereabouts, one of the men admitted to killing them.

Another witness swore an affidavit saying: “What I saw was the most cruel and heartbreaking scene that I have ever seen in my life. I found both dogs hanging in the trees, with wire wound tightly around their necks. “I touched both bodies to see if they were still alive, but they were already dead. Both their bodies were still warm, which I believe indicates that the dogs did not die too long before my arrival.” On Thursday, after tracing the two suspects, SPCA and AWSS inspectors, accompanied by the Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit, visited a house where an owner of the dogs, a 46-year-old woman, confessed to instructing her husband and son to carry out the act. Her son also confessed to his involvement.