Family of slain boy submitted a petition to keep the three accused in jail

Cape Town - Two of the three men accused of killing 6-year-old Zakariyah Noble told the court they were not on the scene of the shooting as they made their first appearance in court. Riyaan Matthews, 30, Keenan America, 21 and Chandler Harper, 22, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court over the murder on October 16.

The Grade R learner was with his uncle when he was shot in the chest. Tension could be felt as the court was divided into two groups: the boy’s family, mostly dressed in white T-shirts with the boy’s picture, and the supporters of the accused. The State outlining the case said: “On 16 October at 5.15pm, as people were returning from work, the three accused started shooting at people standing on the pavement. All three were shooting. A 6-year-old boy was shot in his chest. He died in hospital.

“Accused two (America) and three (Harper) were pointed out at the identity parade, while accused one sent someone else in his place and the eyewitness told the investigating officer that was not Matthews but was able to point out his home address.” The State said that the accused were charged under schedule 6. The trio were arrested on Thursday night in Hanover Park.

After the proceedings, magistrate Keith le Keur deliberated on the media application for photographs to be taken of the accused. Matthews and America said that they didn’t want their pictures taken because they were not on the scene on the day of the murder. The court asked the media to reapply on Monday when they appeared for bail information and when the duo’s private lawyer was with them.

Zakariyah’s father, Kieyamodien Noble, said he was relieved people were answering for his child’s murder. “I believe the police got the right people contrary to what they said, that they were not there. “I’m glad the police did what they had to do, and right now we need the support from the communities to stand together to stop this type of terrorism within our areas. “We can’t be held to ransom to the point that we can’t go outside.

“It scares you as a parent when your child is going to school, you don’t know what to expect and also when you’re coming from work it’s the same thing. “We need confirmation from the courts that the bail is denied, I will appreciate that. “We have submitted a petition to the prosecutor.”