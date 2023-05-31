Family of slain Paarl woman Siphokazi Booi fed up with delays in murder trial

Cape Town - The family of a slain Paarl woman said the man accused of the murder seems to be living a good life in jail. Sithobele Qebe was arrested in September 2021, after the charred remains of his girlfriend, Siphokazi Booi, were discovered a few metres away from his Mbekweni shack.

The couple had reportedly had a fight while they were drunk. Qebe allegedly murdered Booi, dismembered her corpse, placed it in a wheelie bin, then burnt the container. On Tuesday, in the Paarl Regional Court, the accused appeared with a fresh haircut, and that angered Booi’s family.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said there were new charges. “The charges against the accused have changed from murder to premeditated murder, which carries a life sentence, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, he breached his bail conditions for attacking the victim, and also the desecration of the corpse. “The case has been postponed to June 27, as he changed lawyers who need to consult with him. We have been ready to start with the trial.”

Supporters and others rallied by Action Society, which has been following the case, gathered outside. Siphokazi Booi, 27, was murdered allegedly by her boyfriend who destroyed her body in a blaze in September 2021. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Booi’s emotional cousin Zukiswa Mhobho said: “This case is dragging out too long, because it’s going to be two years now and we are still on the Rasta (as the name the accused is known by) saga. “He is playing the NPA, I’m not going to lie, it’s either watching too many movies or he is in the cell with his buddies who are clever, who know how to play the system.

“It’s a hassle to come to court; it’s like we are taken back to the time of the murder. Each time we go to court, we find Rasta getting fatter by the day. He has a new haircut every time we come and we are told the same story over again, and it is tiring. Sithobele Qebe, 30. Picture: supplied “If we had money, maybe it would be a different story, but this is traumatic. Next month there will be another postponement because his lawyer won’t pitch.” Action Society’s Ian Cameron said he was angry about the postponement.