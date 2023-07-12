Family of slain woman, stabbed in the head and face, kicked out court

Cape Town - The family of a mother who was stabbed in the head and face, and whose throat was slit, allegedly by her boyfriend, left court disappointed as they were not allowed in. They were at Strand Magistrate’s Court to listen to the case of Nadia Lotz, 32, who was killed in March.

Her boyfriend, Charles Appolis, was charged with the murder after he handed himself over to police. According to the Weekend Argus, Lotz was killed in a car full of people. Appolis was sitting directly behind Lotz when he leaned forward and allegedly stabbed her and slit her throat. Appolis was playing her favourite song at the time.

The driver did not stop the vehicle while Lotz opened her door and jumped out. She collapsed on the pavement and died. Appolis abandoned his bail and has been in custody since March. Lotz’s father Hendrik said they travelled from Malmesbury hoping to sit in court.

“We found out that we couldn’t go inside the court. “We hoped that something would happen yesterday, but instead we were told to stay outside and move away from the door and we wanted just one member of our family to go in and hear. “We questioned why we couldn’t go in and hear what the magistrate said.

“We spoke to the court manager and she explained that it was unfair and that we had the right to know what happened in court and the next appearance they will make sure the case moves to a bigger court.” He said it was a small container and the official’s excuse was the size. The victim’s cousin Sylvia Scheepers said Lotz lived for her mother and children.

“Today she is not here and we have to take care of them, and looking at them is like looking at Nadia’s face. “It’s very difficult to live without her and the little boy looks exactly like her.” Action Society’s Ian Cameron said the events at the court showcased the failed justice system and police service.

“This court failed Nadia Lotz and all the victims of the Strand Stabber, by granting him and his brother bail of only R1000 when he was accused of stabbing another victim in the neck. “Moreover, considering various other protection orders against him, and a long history of domestic abuse, he was clearly a danger to society, showcasing the police’s failure to do proper investigations to convict violent criminals, getting them off the street. “Had the police and justice department done their jobs, Nadia Lotz would be alive today.”