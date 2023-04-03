Family of the Bonteheuwel pensioner mauled to death by pit bulls comforted by church youth

Cape Town - Condolences continue to pour in for the family of 88-year-old Olga Grill from Bonteheuwel who died after being mauled by a neighbour’s two pit bulls last week. The youth of Bonteheuwel Central congregation – New Apostolic Church – held a procession yesterday from the church to Loganberry Street, her residence, in her honour.

Grill and her son, Graham Woodman, 68, were congregants of the New Apostolic Church in Honeysuckle Street. Grill’s body was discovered by her son in the backyard on Tuesday last week with her arm and leg ripped from her body. The two pit bulls had jumped over a makeshift boundary wall between the yards. Tuesday would have been Grill’s 89th birthday.

A sombre mood permeated the Grill residence as the young people of the New Apostolic Church came to comfort the family with hymns and Bible scriptures. The young congregants described Grill as a lovely person who interacted with a lot of people. She was softhearted and open to all, they said. The co-ordinator of the procession, who asked not to be named, said Grill’s death was not only a loss to their family and community, but also to the church, especially the young people.

“She always had a smile on her face and was active in church, reaching out to young people. She would always tell us about the experiences of faith and encouraged us to stay positive. We can only look up to such pioneers,” he said. While most people had been calling for the owners of the dog to be charged, the police said at this stage no foul play was suspected. The dog’s owner, Shafiek Duplooy, said there was no bad blood between the families. Duplooy’s father said his family had known Grill for 25 years and had a connection.

“From a young age, Shafiek, together with his brother, had performed many house chores for her. Our sharing of the pit bulls for safety purposes was part of protecting her. “Every time she wanted to fetch her laundry from the backyard she would first peep through the window and if the gate between the boundary wall was open she would shout and we would either close the gate or fetch the laundry for her,” he said. The police had opened an inquest docket and the two pit bulls were admitted into the care of the SPCA.