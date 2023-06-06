Fatal crash driver gets a new lawyer but application for bail has been delayed

Cape Town - The bail application for the driver facing a culpable homicide charge after the crash in which five children were killed has been delayed. Mitchells Plain police arrested Mninikhaya Mvuli, 55, after the crash on AZ Berman Drive on May 30.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the incident. Spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The 55-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of culpable homicide and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged. At his first appearance, Mvuli indicated he wanted a private attorney, but was advised to appoint a Legal Aid representative.

This week, he went back to appointing his own attorney and the bail application was postponed to next week. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The accused made his second appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning. “He is charged with five counts of culpable homicide and one of reckless driving. Advocate Tloti came on record for the accused. The case was postponed until June 15 for bail application.”

Ntabazalila said Mvuli had been convicted in 1992 on a rape charge. His sister, Nomahlubi, said her brother was a pastor. “He doesn’t drink or smoke. He is a good man and a church man. I’ve heard people say he was drunk on the morning of the accident, but he couldn’t have done that knowing he was transporting his wife’s 8-year-old niece and a neighbour’s child.

“He has had a seizure before and I don’t know if this was the reason for the crash. This really hurt us as a family. I don’t know how the community will look at him after the accident. I just wish they would forgive him for what happened and understand that it was an accident.” Since the incident there have been several memorial services and balloons and flowers have been placed at the scene. Last night, bikers rode from Westgate Mall to AZ Berman Drive. This morning, the Western Cape Education Department will hold a memorial service but the parents have indicated that they don’t want the media present.