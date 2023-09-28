Father, 29, allegedly stabbed to death by an 11-year-old boy in Milnerton

Cape Town - A father died after he was allegedly stabbed in the back by an 11-year-old boy in Milnerton. Kalen Kansley, 29, was at his home in Albow Gardens, Rugby, when he witnessed a fight between youngsters.

He got in between them, trying to break up the fight when he was attacked. His girlfriend Cleo Kühn said the incident happened on Sunday at about 2pm. “I was at home that day. I live in a different area and my child’s father lived in Albow Gardens. I got a call from someone informing me that Kalen had been stabbed in the back.

“I was halfway there when I was told that he didn’t make it.” She said when she got to the flats she was told that he was trying to stop a fight. “While he was trying to break up the brawl, an 11-year-old stabbed Kalen from behind.

“He didn’t like to see people fighting around him, especially young kids, he would always advise and encourage them. “Kalen was still too young and our two-year-old son doesn’t understand what happened. When we went to his grandparents Nerina and Kenneth our son asked if we were going to see him, I kept telling him that daddy had gone to heaven. “We went to place flowers where he died on Tuesday and there were more than 100 people who attended. They all said good things about him because he truly was a good person and lived by many,” Kühn said.

She said she felt bad for the youngster who is a suspect in the incident. “I was told that there were actually two people who were persons of interest. A 17-year-old was also involved and they are both from Brooklyn,” Kühn said. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Milnerton detectives are investigating a murder case following a stabbing incident that claimed the life of the 29-year-old man in Racecourse Road, Milnerton on Sunday.