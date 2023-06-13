Fears as taxi war threatens to break out after two shootings

Cape Town - A man affiliated to the Codeta taxi association has been shot dead, one day after a taxi owner was shot dead in Paarl while sitting in his car. A 43-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday night at about 6.27pm in Khumshile Street, Site C, Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the circumstances of the shooting were under investigation. “Khayelitsha police attended the crime scene where they found the victim lying next to his vehicle with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. The motive for the attack has yet to be established. The unknown suspects fled and have yet to be arrested,” he said. Meanwhile detectives of the provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Taxi Violence Unit have been assigned to investigate a murder after a man was shot dead while sitting in a car in Paarl.

“SAPS members attended an incident of shooting at Jan van Riebeeck Road opposite the stadium, where they found a male adult who had been shot and fatally wounded while sitting in a car. “The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his head and was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Twigg said. Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said the incident happened a day after a meeting was held over taxi-related issues in the Paarl region. The victim, who is a taxi owner and a senior Cata Boland member, was also present during those negotiations.

“It has come to our attention that there’s something brewing in Paarl. It is not a coincidence that two members of two different associations were shot and killed in a short space of time. “Currently, and in the presence of Santaco and police officers, both associations are trying to find common ground as we can’t bear to see the repeat of what happened two years ago in the Paarl region,” he said. Santaco deputy chairperson Nceba Enge said they were shocked as the organisation was still waiting for the investigation by law enforcement.