Fears of rise in HIV/Aids deaths due to focus on Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - Fears that deaths from HIV/Aids are on the increase because of the focus on the Covid-19 pandemic, have resulted in UNaids warning that it might miss its global targets in bringing down death rates in 2020. This and other issues related to the HIV/Aids pandemic were discussed on Monday during a World Economic Forum online briefing. A new UNaids 2020 report was also released, giving an insight into the latest data on the progression and challenges encountered while trying to control HIV/Aids in different countries. A specific discussion point concerned how women and girls remain in a vulnerable position when it comes to living with HIV. UNaids executive director Winnie Byanyima said: “Women and girls in sub-Saharan Africa continue to be the most affected and accounted for 59% of all new HIV infections in the region in 2019, with 4 500 adolescent girls and young women between 15 and 24 years old becoming infected with HIV every week.

“Young women accounted for 24% of new HIV infections in 2019, despite making up only 10% of the population in sub-Saharan Africa.”

She said lockdown had heightened the risk of violence towards women and children, therefore increasing the risk of infection. Millions of girls are also out of school and need to get into a safe space to reduce their vulnerability.

There were set targets for this year but, due to challenges and setbacks across the world, they were not met.

According to the report, missed targets have resulted in 3.5 million more HIV infections and 820 000 more Aids-related deaths since 2015 compared to what would have been the case if the world was on track to meet this year’s targets.

“The disease is claiming resources and moving people away from HIV work. We need creative ways to keep things on board. One disease cannot be used to fight another,” said Byanyima.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa HIV/TB Unit co-ordinator and Covid-19 project leader Eric Goemaere said: “What these numbers tell us is that HIV-related deaths are not declining fast enough, even before Covid-19.

“We fear that with any disruption to HIV services due to the pandemic, more lives will be lost. We can’t afford to backtrack on the HIV/Aids epidemic in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”’

The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of eSwatini Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini said: “eSwatini provides a shining example of what can be achieved. The kingdom lived through a wave of increasing HIV infections.”

The report shows that eSwatini had one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the world, at 27% in 2019, which now surpassed the targets.

The HIV target for this year was 90-90-90 which means 90% of people living with HIV know their HIV status, of whom 90% are on antiretroviral treatment and 90% are virally suppressed.

The report showed that 14 countries achieved this target.

