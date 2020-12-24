Fears over Covid-19 festive season restrictions putting mental health at risk

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - There are fears about the psychological impact of Covid-19 restrictions on vulnerable people during the festive season. At the same time, the Province is urging Western Cape citizens to keep their Christmas and New Year celebrations “small and outdoors” as Covid-19 has been found to spread faster indoors than out. Referring to the psychological impact of Covid-19 restrictions during the festive season, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) Operations Director Cassey Chambers said: “One thing that Covid also highlighted is the importance of mental health, and how we need to have more resources available for people who need it the most.” “While there is no research or evidence that suicide rates increase over the festive season, we do know is that over the holidays, we get more calls from people who feel lonely, experiencing grief or loss, anxious and depressed,” said Chambers. “It has also been an incredibly difficult year for so many people. People’s lives have changed drastically. Some have lost their job, some have gone into debt, or worried about money, others have experienced grief and loss.”

“Still, others have had to deal with anxiety and burnout and felt stressed and uncertain for so long, that there may be many people who feel depressed, anxious or even suicidal these holidays.”

“It is important to know the warning signs and reach out to friends and family to check in on them,” said Chambers.

Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde said: “To keep safe from Covid-19 infections during the festive season, citizens of the Western Cape should do everything they can to confine their celebration, as far as possible, to their own household.”

Winde said: “We also call on residents to please sit outdoors at restaurants, or to dine out. Sitting inside an enclosed restaurant for the duration of a meal is high risk."

"In this respect, municipalities should urgently seek to enable restaurants to move their tables outdoors, onto pavements, and perhaps, even close off streets. We find ourselves in a unique situation, and we must respond with innovation,” said Winde.

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said: “Meanwhile, the biggest challenge is the increasing Covid-19 infection rate among health care workers and the impact on staff member isolation and quarantine. To deal with this, the system to support frontline staff in terms of mental well-being is being scaled-up.”

In a message to healthcare workers, ANC provincial spokesperson on health Rachel Windvogel said: “We are grateful to the doctors, nurses, emergency staff and community healthcare workers for their dedication, commitment and hard work throughout the year.”

“They endured a lot of pain and suffering, they worked long hours and watched colleagues contracting and succumbing to the virus, yet they have remained committed to their calling of saving lives,” said Windvogel.

Cape Argus