Fight over housing continues for Masiphumelele fire victims

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - More than 500 Masiphumelele fire victims are stuck in limbo, as the row between the City and community leaders over land to build temporary housing has reached a stalemate. Accusations and questions of accountability are flying left and right as the fight continues to have the remaining half of the fire victims housed. This is as almost three months have passed since the devastating fire that destroyed more than 1 000 shacks in the community. To date, only 401 temporary houses have been completed, according to the City. Following the alleged arson attack on the City’s second batch of shacks by frustrated youth last week, the City said it has been put off by the violent incident orchestrated by a small group in the community who decided that keeping the sports field open for sport was more important than temporarily accommodating victims of the fire. Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “The Masiphumelele sports field is the only immediately available option for temporarily accommodating the fire victims that have not been housed yet.

“The City, and its partners, have done immense work under trying conditions to assist the verified fire victims. 489 units are to be constructed on the sports field temporarily.

“The sports field beneficiaries will then be prioritised to receive permanent housing in terms of the longer-term rebuilding plan to enable them to move off the sports field as fast as possible, and the field will be rehabilitated for sporting use again.

“However, the project has been delayed by violence, intimidation, and even petrol-bomb attacks.”

In response, Masiphumelele community leaders have expressed their discontent at what they said was a change in plans.

Spokesperson Lunga Mathambo said: “The City and the government have failed the victims of the Masiphumelele, particularly the City that has chosen to divide the people instead of implementing the plan.

“We want to make it known to our residents that the City has failed to implement the plan we all agreed on, along with the government and national minister. They have disregarded our input as community leaders and are pushing to not do things by the book.

“The City must take full responsibility for the delays in the project and disclose to the people must know why it does not want to relocate people to the land adjacent to the sports field. We also want all spheres of the government to recommit themselves to the set plan and deliver homes to the displaced fire victims.”

Cape Argus