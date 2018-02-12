Cape Town - Final arguments are expected to be heard in the trial of triple murder accused Henri van Breda in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

The 23-year-old is accused of the brutal axe murders of his mother, father and brother in their family home in January 2015.

He says his father, Martin, mother, Teresa, and older brother, Rudi, were murdered by a laughing, axe-wielding intruder at the family’s upmarket home on the De Zalze security estate in Stellenbosch on 27 January 2015. His sister, Marli, who was 16 years old at the time, survived the attack.

The State alleges that Henri committed the killings and that his wounds were self-inflicted in a bid to make it look like he too was a victim.

He has pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder, one of attempted murder and one of defeating the ends of justice.

Van Breda has been in the dock for more than 60 days in a trial that has gripped the country.

Judge Siraj Desai is presiding over the trial.

African News Agency (ANA)