Financial constraints blamed for move to close old-age homes on the Cape Flats

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Concerns have been raised about the well-being of elderly people living in old-age homes in disadvantaged areas Bonteheuwel, Bishop Lavis and Heideveld. The Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA) has decided to close the homes due to financial constraints brought on by the Covid-19 lockdown. Nerina Place in Bishop Lavis, Lilyhaven Place in Bonteheuwel and Oakhaven in Heideveld are being shut down, the CPOA said. In a statement, the organisation said despite subsidies from the Department of Social Development, it has accumulated losses amounting to R265 million in the past 10 years “After long and intensive discussions between senior management and the board of directors (council), CPOA has decided it must close three of its five welfare homes.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but the ongoing financial pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it very clear that operating five sub-economic homes with a combined annual deficit of R33.5m is financially not sustainable for the company,” the statement said.

Bonteheuwel Development Forum chairperson Henriette Abrahams, who said they only learnt of the closure on Tuesday morning, was shocked at the move.

“With the current overcrowding in our areas, the physical, emotional and economic abuse of our elderly, the CPOA is declaring war on our vulnerable and aged. We as communities have not been consulted on the rationale for such a decision and alternative accommodation has not been discussed with our communities.

“It is extremely disheartening to get this news at the start of the festive season and the beginning of the increase of the Covid 19 pandemic. As communities, families and workers, we need to protect our elderly and vulnerable against being rendered homeless, and being denied their rights to housing,” she said.

Bishop Lavis Action Community spokesperson Amanda Davids said they had requested a meeting with the sister in charge at Nerina Place and a community meeting would be convened as “it was done without consultation with anyone”.

Nadia Mayman from the Joint Peace Forum said the condition of the premises once they were vacated was another concern. She was concerned they would be vandalised and become crime hot spots.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said while they appreciated that staff will be absorbed in other centres, he was concerned about patients and those in frail care.

“This will have devastating effects in the communities as well as those individuals. One of the underlying impacts of Covid-19 has been that these NGOs and community based organisation have suffered tremendously due to a lack of funding and sponsorships. This is a cause of concern that must be heard, especially at a much higher level.

“The Department of Social Development is a huge funder of these institutions and while this funding has not ceased, to get these complete services handed over takes more than government, but the private sector as well,” he said.

CPOA CEO Dr Michael Zipp said the process to engage with the 300 affected residents and their families was under way, while proper counselling will be provided and the residents re-accommodated. He said the welfare homes which are located in “very high crime” areas also posed a constant risk for both staff and the residents.

“CPOA is prepared to donate the three homes to NGOs either so that they can continue to be used as retirement facilities as going concerns or so that the buildings can be used for other welfare purposes,” he said.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said the department could not intervene in the board’s decision to close facilities, as these were independently owned and managed.

However, she said the department would monitor the process and provide the necessary support, where needed, to ensure a smooth transition.

Cape Argus