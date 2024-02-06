Fire outside cemetery reaches some graves, Groote Schuur Hospital

Cape Town - A fire that started near the perimeter wall of the Mowbray Muslim Cemetery made its way through the back section of the cemetery reaching a few graves, to eventually reach the Groote Schuur Hospital premises on Sunday. Providing a live update to community members via Facebook, Muslem Cemetery Board chairperson and Muslim Judicial Council burial administration secretary Faizal Sayed assured the public that there was no reason for panic and that the situation was under control, with firefighters quick to respond to ensure that the fire had been extinguished.

“In that area, there are not a lot of graves but there are some graves. They are not burnt beyond a certain point, most of them, but they would obviously need some cleaning up. “The fire had come in from outside, from above the cemetery into the cemetery, and moved through into Groote Schuur Hospital side,” Sayed said. Sayed appealed to cemetery or kramat (shrine) area visitors to refrain from lighting incense sticks while at the cemetery.

At the boundary wall outside the cemetery, where the fire is believed to have started, were the belongings of homeless people, including a cooking pot with food still inside, as well as clothing. Speaking to the Cape Argus, Sayed said: “The presence of the homeless people around the cemetery is a critical problem to the cemetery and the safety of the cemetery and its visitors. We have a situation where in this case we believe that food is being cooked and fires are being made while drugs are being used and this has an impact on the social environment and safety of the cemetery visitors. “The situation also contributes to the risk of theft of metal and other items in the cemetery, despite the presence of the guards (cemetery security services) and security camera surveillance.

“While these are primary concerns, the cemetery is a place of rest, peace, tranquillity and is to be respected in terms of its spiritual significance. The presence of the concerns cited derides such sanctity.” Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said an emergency call was received at around 11.50am about vegetation being alight between Hospital Bend and Groote Schuur Hospital on Sunday. Crews from Salt River and Roeland Street were soon on scene.