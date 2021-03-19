Fire ravages Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St George

Cape Town - The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St George in Woodstock was badly affected by a blaze in its candle-manufacturing room on Thursday.

A blaze left the room gutted, with no injuries reported. It is still unsure what caused the fire.

Father Nikolaos Giamouridis was on the scene as firefighters put out the blaze in Mountain Road, Woodstock.

“That place there (affected by the blaze), we make the candles for the church,” he said. “Then the caretaker did the candles for the month and then he switched off everything and went to the church to do the cleaning, and after that the fire started, we don't know why but he knows. Maybe because of the gas bottles and everything. We don’t know. He was alone, we don’t know exactly what happened.”

Chairperson of the Hellenic (Greek) Community of Cape Town, Foti Sousalis, was also on the scene. Sousalis said the church is the oldest Greek Orthodox cathedral in Africa.