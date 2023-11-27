Fire season kicks off with horror blazes over the weekend in Cape Town

Cape Town - Fire season has brought along with it two devastating fires over the weekend in Cape Town. Fire crews found themselves fighting off fires in Muizenberg and Phumlani Village from Saturday afternoon until the early hours yesterday morning.

More than 70 firefighters from Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), NCC Wildfires as well as Volunteer Wildfire Services, and standby fire crew from the City of Cape Town battled a blaze in Pecks Valley, Muizenberg, on Saturday, while Boyes Drive was closed off to the public. The fire that broke out was contained in the early hours yesterday morning, with no injuries reported and no homes damaged. Table Mountain National Park fire manager Justin Buchmann, expressed gratitude to all services involved in fighting the blaze.

He also requested hikers to avoid hiking trails around Pecks Valley. A few metres away, residents from the Phumlani Village Informal Settlement, also battled a blaze. Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said more than 20 structures were destroyed.

Carelse said the blaze that began around 9 in the evening was extinguished around 1 in the morning, with the cause being unknown. Phumlani community activist Beryl Williams, said that two people were hurt and one seriously injured with third-degree burns. “The fire is a devastating one. More than 100 people are now without homes and the saddest part is that it's right before Christmas.

“These people suffered a loss before Easter as well when their homes burnt down. It's really sad, especially those sitting with their babies,” she said. By yesterday afternoon, people were starting to rebuild their homes, but were forced to sleep outside watching over the belongings they could save. One of the affected people, Merlina Pillay, said the fire put them five steps back again.

“We just started getting ourselves grounded again and wanted to make Christmas special for our children, now we are faced with this,” she said. A Grade 11 learner from Fairmount High School also lost all her study material and school clothes in the fire. Anyone wanting to help can contact Merlina at 073 449 7211.