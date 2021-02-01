Firefighter killed while fighting a wildfire in the Barrydale area

Cape Town - The Barrydale fire, also known as the Brandrivier fire, has claimed the life of a firefighter from the Overberg fire services on Sunday. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC in the Western Cape, Anton Bredell, said Melio van Rooy made the ultimate sacrifice during fire suppression operations. “On behalf of the Western Cape Government I would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to Mr Van Rooy’s fellow firefighters, his friends and loved ones. This is the second firefighter fatality we have seen this season. “The job is never easy and the risks are very real. These tragedies are stark reminders of the life-threatening hazards men and women in the line of duty face on a daily basis.” The Barrydale fire started a week ago in the mountains and continues to burn. Bredell said firefighting resources remained on the scene and efforts continued.

He said two firefighters from the Overstrand district were injured at a fire near Gansbaai. “These two firefighters have been hospitalised and our thoughts and prayers are also with them.”

The MEC encouraged residents and visitors to the Western Cape to take every precaution when it comes to fires as conditions remained high risk for further fires across the province.

“We are at the peak of our fire season and conditions are very difficult with strong wind and high temperatures making the situation very fire prone.

“We want to urge the public to act responsibly, for example by not making outdoor fires in windy conditions and to call the fire services at the earliest possible moment in the event of a fire getting out of hand. The easiest number to remember in the Western Cape is 112.”

Cape Argus