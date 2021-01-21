Firefighters battle vegetation fire at Rondebosch Common

Cape Town - City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue services have managed to extinguish the vegetation fire at the Rondebosch Common. Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that at approximately 12.22pm Salt River fire crews were dispatched to a vegetation fire at Rondebsoch Common, just off Park Road. “On arrival the officer in charge assessed the extent of the fire and requested additional resources. “There were fire crews from seven different fire stations and two sets of seasonal firefighters on scene,” Carelse said. “The fire was extinguished at 17:00 and all resources are returning to their respective stations.”

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue services are currently battling a vegetation fire at the Rondebosch Common. Picture: Supplied

One user from Facebook, John Mustart, said that they were alerted to the fire when they smelled smoke.

“I smelt the smoke while having a rest at home in Roseberry Road, Little Mowbray, so I went to investigate as I feared there was a fire on the common …

“It burnt an area from Park Road into the pines all the way down to the gravel car park. From the trees it burnt into the common about a third of the way.”

