First 10 Muslim tombs in Cape Town to be declared heritage site

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said it supports and welcomes the SA Heritage Resources Agency’s (Sahra) intention to declare the first 10 Kramats – tombs referred to as a Circle of Islam – as a National Heritage Site.

The Kramats are located in Macassar, Simon’s Town, Mowbray, Oudekraal, Signal Hill and Constantia.

“We welcome this imminent declaration. The recognition of the cultural significance of the Circle of Tombs is long overdue.

"By declaring the Circle of Tombs a National Heritage Site, we acknowledge the unique legacy associated with the history of Islam in South Africa and the struggle for religious tolerance. Cape Town is home to a diverse, unique and rich culture and every community contributes and adds to this richness.

"Our diversity should be celebrated and honoured. I’m looking forward to the Sahra’s declaration,” said mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt.