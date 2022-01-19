First generation farmers expand their egg farming operation in Philippi

A family of first generation farmers from Philippi are among the thriving entrepreneurs making a difference. Their Chamomile Farming Enterprises has been able to expand its egg farming operation and open a new and bigger facility.

Wadea Jappie and her husband Achmad Bruinkhuis, started out with a handful of chickens and modest number of crops to feed their household when they first moved on to the property in 2003 but soon they were selling their produce and eventually expanded their operations commercially.

“Our kids were still small at the time we started growing crops but they loved eggs so one day we bought five chickens and soon realised we had an excess of eggs which we then started to sell. We started out selling 20 eggs, then that grew to over 100 and today we are producing over 33 000 eggs per day,” said Brinkhuis.

Now the farm has grown to accommodate 35 000 chickens with their new facility and was directed by Jappie, Bruinkhuis and their sons Tawfeeq and Nabeel.