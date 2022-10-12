First-of-its-kind thermal body sensors implemented at Blaauwberg crossings

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s urban mobility directorate has introduced thermal sensors at four pedestrian crossings in Blaauwberg. The innovative project, the first of its kind in South Africa, was implemented to pilot a new initiative by the directorate to improve traffic flow.

Story continues below Advertisement

Urban mobility Mayco member Rob Quintas accompanied by members of the City’s portfolio committee on urban mobility, visited the crossings located along Marine Drive opposite Milky Lane; Otto du Plessis Drive opposite Seal Road; along Otto du Plessis Drive at Shell Road, and along Otto du Plessis Drive close to Hill Road, opposite Doodles, on Tuesday as part of their Transport Month oversight tour. Commenting on the pilot project, Quintas said: “We often see that vehicles are queueing at red traffic signals long after pedestrians have crossed the road. “With this innovative system, the thermal sensors at pedestrian crossings are used to detect whether there is any pedestrian movement.”

The thermal sensors will operate with an all-around detection sensor that uses a thermal image to detect pedestrians and bicycles. Should the pedestrian move from the detection zone before the pedestrian cycle is activated the request would be cancelled, allowing vehicles to continue without stopping. Quintas also said that the directorate was hoping to see the thermal sensors effectively reduce red light violations and the number of frustrated drivers on our roads. “The innovative system will also assist with traffic flow and pollution from idling vehicles. A huge bonus is that this system is less prone to vandalism; we often find the push-buttons at pedestrian crossings are jammed with sticks or broken,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A thermal pedestrian crossing does not require push-buttons, seeing that it operates automatically. Officials will keep on monitoring the system and make changes as needed. “The system is not affected by low lighting conditions or even in total darkness as they are using thermal imaging to detect presence. Thus, it provides reliable detection 24/7 and works well in all weather conditions.” “I’m very impressed with the urban mobility officials who investigated and piloted the system. It is good to know we have staff who are always looking for innovative solutions to improve road safety and mobility.

Story continues below Advertisement