Fisantekraal residents threaten to bolt shut gates to local school if demands are not met

Cape Town - Frustrated parents of learners who attend Trevor Manuel Primary School in Fisantekraal are threatening to shut the gates to the school if their demands are not met. The group of about 15 parents and residents on Wednesday gathered outside the main gates of the local primary school to protest the removal of representatives of the School Operative Partner (SOP) initiative at the school.

According to the group, since the SOP programme was initiated at the school eight years ago there has been no improvement in the running of the school nor the quality of education. Trevor Manuel former School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson Zingisa Mpambani, who served on the school board before resigning in 2021, reportedly because of the maladministration by the group of 11 members, said parents nor the SGB would stop protesting until the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) addressed their concerns and dismissed the SOP. Mpambani said: “For the last few years the SOP has been running the school into the ground with no one to hold them accountable. That programme is supposed to support the running of this school and change things for the better, but things are getting worse every year, and we will not allow it any longer.

Residents in Fisantekraal outside Durbanville protest outside Trevor Manuel Primary School. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA. “The SOP does not report to anyone, what exactly it’s doing at this school? Doors are falling off their hinges, maintenance of school grounds is non-existent and many other issues. The worst part is that we have been trying to engage the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) but they have refused to come to the party. Incompetent people should be dismissed. We needed to show them how serious we are and if they don’t do what we want we will bolt shut these gates,” Mpambani said. A member of the school’s governing body said they are in support of the group’s actions as it too had grievances against the SOP. “We have tried to resolve the issue at Trevor Manuel amicably but it has not worked. I understand the frustrations of parents at the school, their interest is to protect the education of their children.