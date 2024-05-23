Fisherman rescued after being swept to sea at Beacon Wharf, near the Mossel Bay harbour

Cape Town - A fisherman in Mossel Bay who slipped on rocks and was swept away by incoming waves into a channel was rescued after an eyewitness heard his cries for help. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said they received a call at 10.17pm on Tuesday of a suspected drowning in progress at Beacon Wharf, near the Mossel Bay harbour.

Mossel Bay station commander Johan Ehlers said the man was found in a serious condition, with injuries and hypothermia. “It was reported from eyewitnesses that shouts for help were coming from the area in the surf zone at Beacon Wharf. “Our NSRI rescue vehicle and NSRI rescue swimmers, in their private vehicles, By Grace Ambulance Services, the SAPS, Western Cape Government Health EMS, and Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue Services responded.

“On arrival on the scene paramedics attended to the man, who was found in shallow surf near to rocks. “It appears that the local adult man may have slipped on rocks while fishing, when incoming waves swept him into a channel in-between rocks. “NSRI rescue swimmers assisted paramedics to extricate the man from the rocks, secured on to a scoop stretcher.

“The man, in a serious condition, with injuries and hypothermia, was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a serious but stable condition, where he is recovering in the care of doctors and hospital staff. “The eyewitnesses are commended for raising the alarm and the swift response by all involved is commended,” Ehlers said. Elsewhere, the family of Pierre Lotter, 23, from Kathu in the Northern Cape, expressed their gratitude to all who searched for him.

Lotter went missing last week when he and his uncle were fishing on Kid’s Rock in Bloubergstrand, along with three dachshunds. The 47-year-old uncle’s body washed up near the Blue Peter Hotel that same night, while Lotter’s body washed up along Melkbosstrand on Monday. The family said: “Thank you to those who searched during the cold nights looking for Pierre. Thank you to Wendy and her team of professional counsellors who provided support to us at the scene on Tuesday night.