Five family members die in early morning blaze in Kleinvlei

Cape Town - A man relived the moments he saved two children from a blaze which killed five family members in Kleinvlei. Ivan, 52, and his wife Frances, 51, their sons Fran, 18, and 17-year-old Franco Cloete and their grandchild Maureen Jooste, 11, died on Wednesday at about 1am.

The cause of the fire was suspected to be load shedding-related. Meno Enrico Makielie said he had walked past the house earlier that night while there was a blackout. “When I walked back to that side, I don’t even know what the time was, but the electricity was on. I saw the flames and smoke from the house.

“I went closer to the house. I heard someone say the house was burning and asking for help. I ran to the house and kicked the door. I went in and pulled my gown over my head. The family members were in the living room and the two children who survived were in their grandmother’s arms. “I grabbed the first child, took her out and returned to get the other one. I thought I could go back for the grandparents but it was too late as the flames were too big. It was also too dark because of the smoke. “It was too late for the grandma and the grandfather, the flames were too big, I couldn’t save them. I felt bad that I couldn’t go back in and my heart broke when I heard their heads explode from the heat.”

Makielie’s hair, face and hands were burnt during the rescue. “I didn’t realise I was injured until after the incident. I’m just happy that I managed to save some people.” Ivan Cloete died in Melton Rose fire. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) Frances Cloete died in Melton Rose fire. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) Franco Cloete died on the fire. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) When the Cape Argus arrived at the scene, residents were clearing the rubble and they said they had found body parts in the remains of the house.

“We are not happy with the way the forensics and the police left the house. They could have collected all the body parts. We had to call the police to come and take the remains,” a resident said. The City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, confirmed that five people, including two children, had died in the fire. “The City’s Fire & Rescue Service was alerted at approximately 1am to a dwelling alight in Belladonna Street. Crews from Mfuleni, Kuils River, Strand and Belhar were dispatched to the scene and the first arriving officer found both formal and informal dwellings well alight.

“Just after 2.10am, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that partially damaged the formal dwelling and destroyed three informal structures. “The bodies of three adults, two males and one female, and two minors – a male and female, were found with fatal burn wounds. A further three people, one adult and two minors, were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation and burn wounds.” Carelse said the cause of the fire was unknown and the scene was handed over to the SAPS.