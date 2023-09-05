Five men killed in four days in Delft

Cape Town - In less than 24 hours, three men were shot and killed in separate incidents. The latest killing was Nathan Fortuin who lived in Erongo Street, Leiden, Delft. The township topped the crime statistics in the murder category in that between April and June, 61 people were murdered.

Fortuin’s family said he was walking to the shop when he was shot in the head yesterday around 9am. Relative Kevin Abrahams said: “He was 30 years old, he was a father of three young children, not yet married. “Nathan lived in Erongo Street with his girlfriend and the kids, he was a peaceful man, liked by everyone.

“He was near the shop, we suspect that the shooters wanted to rob him and he may have resisted and that is why they shot him.” On Sunday around 8pm, a young man was gunned down in Leiden. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday at about 8pm (on) Gwaai Way, Leiden, Delft, where a 21-year-old man was shot and killed, are under investigation.

“Delft police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. “The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown. The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.” Twigg added that in an unrelated incident, Delft police attended a complaint of a murder in The Hague Avenue, Delft, where they found the body of a man believed to be in his forties with injuries to his head.

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested. Murder cases were registered for investigation.” The Delft CPF chairperson Reginald Maart said that since Friday five people were murdered. “Last month, we recorded 32 murders, and before that 20 to 21. We have noted that most of our murders happened during load shedding, we also have a problem of cable theft.”