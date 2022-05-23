Five people shot and injured near Nyanga Junction Mall in Manenberg

Cape Town - Five people have been injured and taken to hospital after a shooting near Nyanga Junction Mall close to Manenberg. Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting which took place on Monday morning at about 6.15am in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg.

Police said the incident resulted in two women, aged 50 and 52, and three men, aged between 35 and 41, being shot and injured. “A case of attempted murder has been opened for investigation. The suspect is unknown at this stage and fled scene on foot. The injured victims were all transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment,” the police said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, several suspects are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this morning (Monday) following their arrest over the weekend. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “The recent gang violence in Manenberg has seen the deployment of the Anti-Gang Unit and other additional operational forces to the area to bring stability to this volatile situation. “During the early hours of Sunday morning, a high density foot patrol by these forces led to the arrest of a 37-year-old suspect who was caught in possession of an unlicensed revolver and ammunition in Allison Court Heideveld.”

He said further arrests were made in Grassy Park where four suspects, two men and two women aged between 32 and 48, were found with prohibited firearms hidden in a dog kennel and an assortment of drugs. Delft Crime Prevention Unit members also found a 39-year-old man in possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition while a 65-year-old man is also awaiting his court appearance today for having the same kind of firearm in his possession. Cape Argus