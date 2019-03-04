The staff working with the flamingos are starting to recognise different personalities in some of the more recognisable chicks. Picture: Saambr

Cape Town - The about 5 200 flamingo chicks at Kamfers Dam in Kimberley will not be relocated to other conservancies, but rather efforts to rehabilitate them will continue at the dam itself. Two more ponds would also be built, according to BirdLife South Africa’s Mark Anderson. There is almost no water left in the dam, and previously about 2500 chicks had to be relocated. Some flamingos were also being rehabilitated at the SA National Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) and World of Birds in Cape Town. Climate change and the drought caused the water in the dam to evaporate.

Anderson said the chicks and other adult flamingos would be conserved on the site, and that the 5250 chicks would not be captured and taken to other facilities.

“We will conserve them (on site), including the construction of two ponds which will be permanently inundated.

“If necessary, supplementary food will be provided for the flamingos.

“Ekapa Mining and the Sol Plaatje municipality are providing additional water. Some additional water has been sourced, and a ‘trench’ was dug to allow water to flow around the reed beds into Kamfers Dam.

“The reed beds were absorbing a lot of the water,” he said.

Anderson also said that the parents of the flamingo chicks had not left.

“The public can also volunteer at BirdLife SA’s facilities that have chicks that were rescued in January.”

The surviving 95 flamingo chicks at Sanccob were doing well. The foundation had erected an enclosure where they walked and exercised.

Sanccob was looking for more volunteers to work in the food preparation kitchen, laundry and cleaning mats and crates of the birds.

