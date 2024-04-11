Flood of insurance claims after severe storm wreaks havoc in the Western Cape

Cape Town - Insurance companies have been flooded with claims after the cut-off low-pressure system wreaked havoc across the province this week. Storm damage hit in Paarl, Strand, Wellington, Somerset West, Muizenberg, Gordons Bay, Vredehoek, and Three Anchor Bay, Santam noted.

Rowland Ramalingam, head of non-motor claims at Santam, said they received at least 1 000 claims. “We are still assessing the damage, so it is difficult to quantify in rand values. “At the weekend, high gale-force winds resulted in the spread of fire in Stellenbosch and Fish Hoek. “The company also registered a large claim for the Blaauwklippen Agricultural Estate.

“By early Monday, Santam had registered about 160 claims and expects this number to increase significantly as those areas still have strong winds. “What we do know is that the frequency and severity of extreme weather events is increasing and would therefore advise the public to take precautions where possible.” Santam activated its Catastrophe Claims Management protocols, which has seen the company deploy to affected areas to service policyholders and expedite the filing of claims.

Head of marketing at Auto & General, Johanni Jennings, said: “Currently, most claims we have received as a result of the recent storms are non-motor related. With the continued threat of severe weather, one cannot afford to be under-insured or worse, uninsured. According to the UN’ recent IPCC 6th Assessment Report, extreme weather events, once considered rare, are only going to become more common. “Auto & General is on standby to assist customers hit by the weather.”

Local Government MEC, Anton Bredell, warned of potentially dangerous conditions in large parts of the province. “Rock falls and mudslides will remain a real danger and the public is asked to remain vigilant.” Western Cape Premier Alan Winde inspected the Bot River at the N2 yesterday. He also visited the Buffelsjag River bridge near Swellendam.He said their focus now shifted to identifying people who lost their shelter and access to basic amenities and food. [email protected]