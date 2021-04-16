Focha and Red Cross Children’s Hospital part ways over 'unaddressed concerns'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital parts ways the Friends of the Children’s Hospital Association (Focha) after more than 40 years of working together. Focha was responsible for the co-ordination of the receipt and distribution of in-kind donations and of a volunteer programme. "It was a necessary step given persistent and unaddressed governance-related concerns," said Reaaz Ahmed, Chairperson of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Facilities Board. “Ethical governance and management of resources is critical and it is our mandate, as a Hospital Facilities Board, to ensure this," he said. The Children’s Hospital Trust will from now on facilitate the in-kind donation process while the volunteer programme is being redesigned to address the needs of the patients and caregivers in the hospital.

Acting chief executive of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Dr Anita Parbhoo said: “We are grateful to all the volunteers and donors who have donated through Focha during the past 40-odd years.”

“While Covid-19 has brought about a halt to non-medical volunteers at the facility, it has also allowed us to redesign the volunteer programme.

“We look forward to this new chapter in our history where we can adapt our programmes to best suit the needs of our patients, parents and caregivers,” Parbhoo said.

The public can make a difference to the lives of young patients through the Children’s Hospital Trust by making a financial donation to help the hospital upgrade the emergency centre or an in-kind donation of new toys, books and clothing.

For more information on donations, contact the Children’s Hospital Trust at [email protected]

Cape Argus