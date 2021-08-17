Former Ajax Cape Town youth coach now principal at Dryden Primary

Cape Town - Former Ajax Cape Town youth coach and UWC Football head coach, Stanton Smith, has been appointed principal of Dryden Street Primary School in Salt River. This follows the retirement of Bayar Laattoe, and the passing of the acting principal Cedric Joubert, and after Soraya Khan was at the helm as acting principal for nearly a year.

Stanton, a keen sportsman, attended Settlers High School and participated in numerous sporting codes. As football was his passion, he got an opportunity to play and study in the USA, where he earned many awards in football. Academically, he was awarded “Who’s Who among American Students Award" – an award only given to top academic/ collegiate sport achievers.

"I have a Bachelor’s degree in administration at University of Charleston in West Virginia. “This gave me an opportunity to pursue my academic development by obtaining a Master’s degree in Education from Marshall University USA,” Smith said. In 2008, he was appointed youth coach for Ajax Cape Town.

He enrolled for a post graduate qualification at UWC where he became the university’s football head coach. “This enhanced my leadership, organisational and management skills” said Smith. In 2012 his teaching career kicked off at Meadowridge Primary in Mitchells Plain.

He later served as a Post Level One Educator at Eastridge Primary, and in 2019 he got an head of department post at Caravelle Primary. In 2020 Smith was appointed deputy principal of Cedar Primary School. “Now I’ve been entrusted to head up Dryden… a historical institution of learning…rich in tradition and character.