Former legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela set to launch his new party this weekend

Cape Town - Former Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela is set to launch his new political party at Rocklands Civic Centre, Mitchells Plain, on Saturday. Speaking after a site visit on Thursday, Mnqasela said he was looking forward to the occasion and that he would use the launch to reveal the name of the new political party which would give voters another option at the 2024 polls.

“South African voters, left disillusioned by the empty promises of the ANC and DA, will have a new and better option to choose from in the upcoming elections with the establishment of this brand-new political party.” Mnqasela was in the DA for 21 years before an acrimonious split which saw him take the party to court in a bid to be reinstated after it expelled him. “I decided to take up this new and refreshed mandate, and part ways with the DA, not only because of the denialists in the DA who deny the pains that still exist in our country that were caused by colonialism and apartheid, but also because South Africans are desperate for a viable alternative.”