Cape Town - A former PSL coach was gunned down in Khayelitsha during a soccer tournament on Sunday. Michael Lukhubeni, a former Chippa United and Royal AM coach, was a well-known figure in South African and Western Cape football. He worked with several clubs in the Cape region and won the ABC Motsepe League.

He and another coach, yet to be identified, who was reportedly from Steenberg were shot and killed in Khayelitsha this afternoon at the Coke Cup Tournament. Police arrived on the scene, at a Site C soccer field to find their bodies a few metres. The incident happened around 6pm in full view of the players.

A voice note shared on WhatsApp said: "We’ve got an incident in Khayelitsha, two guys were shot, one is dead and the other one is still breathing. "One is a well-known guy, Mike, a coach that used to coach Steenberg. "They were shot by two coloured guys, I don't know why it happened, they were shot just after their game.

"The suspects just came into the stadium and then they shot them, it looks like they knew each other." Another audio message confirmed that both coaches had been killed. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Lingelethu SAPS are investigating the double murder.

“Lingelethu police registered two counts of murder following a shooting incident this afternoon at about 5:50pm at a soccer stadium in Khayelitsha. “Two males 37 and 46 were shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports the victims were approached by unknown gunmen who shot them.”