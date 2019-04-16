Nadine Maselesele helps one of the students, Rachel Mbuku in the Dream Lab. Maselesele and her group, The Dream Factory, have donated 20 computers to Salt River Secondary School. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A former Salt River High School pupil donated a computer lab to the school after being nominated to be a Facebook Community Leadership Fellow. Nadine Maselesele was successfully nominated by the Dream Factory Foundation to be a Facebook Community Leadership Programme Youth Fellow, and used the opportunity to widen the possibilities for all the pupils of her school by building a computer lab.

The Dream Lab, the first of its kind, is a creative and inspirational space where the pupils will ignite, develop and achieve their dreams through learning themes and tools such as coding, robotics, programming, virtual reality and computer engineering.

“We donated 20 computers, and these will help mostly with teaching basic computer skills, CV writing and applications to universities. This I believe will increase the pass rate at the school,” Maselesele said.

“We chose to donate the computer lab because most of the pupils in Salt River High do not know basic computer skills,” she said.

Maselesele was last year selected as one of three South African fellows of the Facebook Community Leadership Programme (FCLP), a global initiative that invests in people who are building communities using Facebook’s tools and platforms.

It is an initiative to address the needs identified by community leaders and gives participants from around the world the support, tools, funding and the belief in themselves that they need to best lead their communities.

Born in Thohoyandou, Vhufuli, and raised by her grandmother, Maselesele moved to Cape Town only when she started high school.

At 17 years old, she has already completed high school and travels hours every day to Northlink College outside her town, where she is studying electrical engineering.

She then goes back to her former high school every day to teach pupils maths, science and computer skills. She is entirely self-taught, and using the grant she was awarded via FCLP has opened new doors for her peers.

Fairuz Patel, principal of the school, said the lab would help facilitate teaching and learning.

“The school is extremely excited and proud of her. This was her dream and it is surreal to see it coming to fruition,” she said.

“We are delighted to partner with a community leader with Nadine’s level of commitment, enthusiasm and vision for making a difference to her community,” said Anna Bofa, the head of community partnerships, Global Programmes at Facebook.

“The energy she shows as she balances her tutoring work with her own studies is inspirational.”

